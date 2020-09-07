Crystal Palace throw shade at Chelsea’s new Nike third kit

Ollie Irish

7th, September 2020

Chelsea’s new third kit:

… is based on (“inspired by”) this Nike Air Max shoe (a classic, admittedly):

But it also looks a bit like another London club’s home kit…

Nike: It’s a Chelsea thing!

Palace: It’s not though is it!

A silly Twitter feud is fine by me. Putting out a kit that looks like another kit is also fine. It’s the fact that Nike are now basing their shirt designs on their own product (see also: using PSG to sell the Air Jordan brand) that is the shitty practise here. What the fuck does Chelsea FC have to do with the Ultramarine Air Max 180? Nothing, until now. Weak, Nike. Weak.

