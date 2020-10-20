Chelsea add exciting young goalkeeper Petr Cech to 2020 Premier League squad

“Fine, I’ll do it myself.”

Chelsea have registered Petr Cech in their Premier League squad for the 2020/21 season. Cech is the club’s technical and performance advisor, and used to wearing a suit these days. He’s also 38 years old, which is not ancient for a keeper (he’s younger than team-mate Willy Caballero).

Why have Chelsea done this, you ask … to troll Mesut Ozil (omitted from Arsenal’s squad)? Or because, Kepa? Neither, although of course Kepa is a problem for Frank Lampard. They did it simply because there was a spare slot going, and the club figured, hey, why not have four keepers just in case (Kepa, Caballero, Cech and new signing Edouard Mendy) of a freak run of injuries or Covid shenanigans.

Kepa has let in more goals in his last six PL appearances than Petr Cech did in the whole of 2004-05. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 20, 2020

I’m pretty sure most Chelsea fans would trust Cech at 38 over Kepa anyway.