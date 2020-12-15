Danny Drinkwater sent off playing for Chelsea Under-23s (video)

Danny Drinkwater’s Chelsea career is done after he was sent off playing for their under-23s against Tottenham last night. It was over years ago, honestly, but seeing him lash out at 16-year-old Alfie Devine and then act the hard man is pathetic.

In fairness, Devine had gone in two-footed on Drinkwater with an awful tackle – Devine was also sent off – but the Chelsea midfielder’s reaction was way over the top and he had to go too. It took the gloss of a superb Chelsea comeback: they won 3-2 after being 2-0 down.

Drinkwater, 30, hasn’t played for Chelsea’s senior team since March 2018 and was omitted from their Premier League squad this season. Loan spells at Aston Villa and Burnley didn’t work out for him last season and his behaviour both on and off the pitch is going to leave him with few suitors. Chelsea paid £35m for him. Yikes.

Incidentally, Drinkwater wasn’t the oldest man on the pitch yesterday. Petr Cech, 38, rolled back the years and played in goal for Chelsea. Quite how this is permitted in a youth match is beyond me, but it was good to see the big man back in action.