Lucas Piazon leaves Chelsea after almost ten years and three appearances

Lucas Piazon was Chelsea’s longest-serving player

Chelsea have finally sold their longest-serving ‘Loan Army’ soldier, Lucas Piazon (remember him?), after seven loan spells and just three appearances in nine-and-a-half years.

The Brazilian journeyman has completed a permanent move to Portuguese club Braga, on a four-year contract, almost a full decade after arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Then-Chelsea head coach Andre Villas-Boas signed him from Sao Paolo for £6.75m in 2012. There was talk that he might turn out to be the new Kaka, and that Juventus wanted him; but there’s a lot of talk in football.

Piazon was named Chelsea’s young player of the year in 2012 after helping the club win the FA Youth Cup, but ultimately failed to make the grade and was loaned out to a series of clubs: Malaga, Vitesse, Frankfurt, Reading, Fulham, Chievo and Rio Ave.

Piazon (right) with his new club shirt

That is one itinerant CV. You might think he’s nearing the end of his career, but he’s only 26. Good luck to him.