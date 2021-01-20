Chelsea should sack Frank Lampard and replace him with Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel would be an excellent fit for Chelsea. He has top-level managerial experience: has took PSG to the Champions League Final last year. Tick. As a native German speaker, he would surely be able to get the most out of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger. Tick. He’s widely respected. Tick. He’s currently without a job. Big tick.

Tuchel is an excellent coach, a serious coach. He’d be a huge upgrade on Frank Lampard; Lampard has very little experience, so he is sort of pretending to be a serious coach. But Lampard is an impostor in the company of the Premier League’s best: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and, dare we say it, Brendan Rodgers.

This is an easy win for Roman Abramovich. Install Tuchel, push Lampard upstairs or out of the door. Lampard’s status as a Chelsea legend would not be harmed. Whereas who knows what damage he could do if he stays.

Of course, in a different world, one where there is a modicum of patience in top-flight football, Lampard would be allowed to learn his trade.