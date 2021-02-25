Shithouse of the Week: Luis Suarez at it again with sly pinch on Antonio Rudiger

Pundit Ally McCoist says he “wanted to smack” Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez after seeing his underhand pinch on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during Tuesday night’s Champions League clash.

After Atleti failed to have a single shot on target, Suarez’s frustration boiled over towards the end of the match when he somehow escaped from Rudiger’s pocket. Replays showed the Uruguayan reaching down behind Rudiger’s knee and giving him a very sly pinch on his bare skin.

Highlights: Atletico 0-1 Chelsea

McCoist admits he would have been close to smacking Suarez had he been in Rudiger’s boots.

The former Scotland striker said on Talksport: “That’s horrible!

“Honest to God, you’d rather he punched you! The nip, there’s no need for that, there’s no place for the nip in football.

“And you don’t need long nails to be a good nipper, because you can really nip if you just get the skin.

“But I wanted to smack him when he did that, it really annoyed me!”

You’re not the first to feel that way, Ally.

Watch the incident:

Good to see that Suarez is still a world-class shithouse. Never change, Luis.