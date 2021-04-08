Champions League highlights: Porto 0-2 Chelsea – Mount magic makes the difference

Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell gave Chelsea a 2-0 win away to Porto in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, a result that puts the Blues in command of the tie.

Mount made it 1-0 in the 32nd minute. The impressive Englishman ran on to a pass from Jorginho then turned cleverly to beat a defender before shooting low and hard into the far corner. It was his first ever Champions League goal.

Chilwell took the edge off the scoreline in the 85th minute, also his first goal in the Champions League.

The result was undeniably harsh on Porto, who played on the front foot but could not beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea were clinical, as they needed to be, and stout at the back, thanks to Mendy and the indomitable Cesar Azpilicueta.

10 – Since Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea (27th Jan 2021), no goalkeeper playing for a top five European league side has kept more clean sheets in all competitions than Edouard Mendy (10). Calming. pic.twitter.com/O4QOqH52V5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2021

“We knew it would be a tough game. We kept going, we got the goal in the first half and the second secured a good win,” Mount said afterwards.

“The job’s not done. They’ll fight for the next leg and we’ll have to give it our all. We’ll be ready.”

The second leg will be played on April 13th, also at Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions on travel between Portugal and England.

Man of the match: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Match highlights: