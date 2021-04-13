Champions League highlights: Chelsea 0-1 Porto (2-1 agg) – Tuchel’s Blues reach the semi-finals

A stunning overhead kick from Porto’s Mehdi Taremi in the 93rd minute lit up a largely forgettable contest. Chelsea got the job done, as they have done monotonously under Thomas Tuchel (barring that West Brom aberration), but they did it by playing efficient, risk-averse football. It works, but it’s not much fun to watch. Tuchel admitted as much afterwards.

N’Golo Kante was excellent in midfield, as usual. Mason Mount was lively. And, er, there’s not much more to be said. The Blues move on to face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the last four, and I would back them to stifle either opponent over two legs.

Porto, meanwhile, will remember their famous win over Juventus in the round of 16, but rue their odd lack of ambition against Chelsea.

8 – @ChelseaFC have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the eighth time, more than any other English side in the competition’s history. Accustomed. pic.twitter.com/kjpVJE8JmJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2021

Man of the match: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

