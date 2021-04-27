Euro 2020: Nations allowed to have 26-man squads!

Teams will be allowed to select 26-man squads for the delayed European Championships this summer.

UEFA has made the change to lessen the load on players after a club season compressed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It should also help teams adapt if any coronavirus outbreaks occur during the tournament.

The decision, taken by UEFA’s National Teams Committee on Monday, is subject to ratification but is not expected to meet any opposition, and should be confirmed by the end of this week.

The tournament begins on June 11th. The deadline for submitting squads is June 1st, although England boss Gareth Southgate (pictured) is expected to announce his squad during the week commencing May 24th.

It’s potentially very good news for those players who are on the fringe of selection. For England, I’m thinking of the likes of Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Ward-Prowse.

Steve Clarke, the Scotland manager, is set to name his provisional squad in mid-May, before making a final selection at the end of the month.

Robert Page will announce the Wales squad, after confirmation that he will take charge of the team for the tournament instead of the vermin-in-shoes that is Ryan Giggs.