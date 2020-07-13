Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers loved David McGoldrick’s two goals against Chelsea

You may not know that Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is a Blade. He once told The Sun: “My team is Sheffield United. The Blades man, go Blades!”

Flea didn’t explain why exactly he supports the red-and-white half of Sheffield, but no matter, that makes his fandom even more enigmatic and incongruous. Witness this glorious tweet after the Blades’ late bloomer David McGoldrick carved open Chelsea’s defence twice on Saturday:

The Blades open up a can of whup-ass on Chelsea. BOOM. MCGOLDRICK!!! My senses are full! — Flea (@flea333) July 11, 2020

BOOM indeed! And smart reference to United’s Greasy Chip Butty Song (source material: Annie’s Song by John Denver), the lyrics of which never fail to please:

You fill up my senses,

Like a gallon of Magnet,

Like a packet of Woodbines,

Like a good pinch of snuff.

Like a night out in Sheffield,

Like a greasy chip butty,

Oh Sheffield United,

Come thrill me again

Na na na na na na, oh-oooh!

Move over, Sean Bean.