Robin van Persie can’t say no to Dick

Ollie Irish

7th, August 2020

Robin van Persie is back at former club Feyenoord. The Dutch legend is the Rotterdam club’s new forwards coach, a role he said yes to because he couldn’t bring himself to say no to their head coach Dick Advocaat.

RVP said: “Dick called me and asked if I wanted to come. And I can’t say no to Dick.”

… Give me a break. It’s Friday afternoon, it’s 30 degrees in the shade, and this is no time to Ronnie Rosenthal an open goal.

Van Persie added: “The past year I have only done things that I like. I work as an analyst in England, I travel a lot with my family, do a lot of sports. Now I’m going to see if this is something I also enjoy.”

Childish double entendres aside, Feyenoord fans will be jumping at this news.

Bonus young RVP footage, in case you forgot that he was a total boss:

