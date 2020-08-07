Robin van Persie can’t say no to Dick

Robin van Persie is back at former club Feyenoord. The Dutch legend is the Rotterdam club’s new forwards coach, a role he said yes to because he couldn’t bring himself to say no to their head coach Dick Advocaat.

RVP said: “Dick called me and asked if I wanted to come. And I can’t say no to Dick.”

…

… Give me a break. It’s Friday afternoon, it’s 30 degrees in the shade, and this is no time to Ronnie Rosenthal an open goal.

Van Persie added: “The past year I have only done things that I like. I work as an analyst in England, I travel a lot with my family, do a lot of sports. Now I’m going to see if this is something I also enjoy.”

Childish double entendres aside, Feyenoord fans will be jumping at this news.

Bonus young RVP footage, in case you forgot that he was a total boss: