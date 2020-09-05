Yaya Toure allegedly tried to spice up Soccer Aid with prostitutes

In today’s tabloid news:

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has been ‘kicked off Soccer Aid after he suggested hiring sex workers for other players’.

The married father-of-three, 37, reportedly bragged in a Whatsapp group he could get 19 women to their five-star hotel in Cheshire.

But his teammates, which included several women, complained to Soccer Aid and ITV and got him booted off the side.

Toure apologised for the messages but other players were reportedly ‘disgusted’ by them and he was still forced off the show.

Toure was said to have posted the messages in a Whatsapp made up of his World XI team, with ex-Manchester United defender Patrice Evra among them.

But women’s players Julie Fleeting and Lianne Sanderson – as well as singer Chelcee Grimes – were also in the chat.