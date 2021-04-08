Emmanuel Frimpong wants to make a porno with 20 Tatar girls

In a recent interview with Russian website Sport24, Emmanuel Frimpong, the former DENCHmaster General, revealed that he dreams of making a porno movie with 20 Tatar girls.

By the way, Frimpong is something of a cult hero in Russian football, especially in the city of Ufa, where he played from 2014-16 – in fact, he played more games for Ufa (25) than for any other club during his career. The former Arsenal man is now retired, which explains why he can say stuff like this without being disciplined.

Apart from mentioning his XXX ambition, the main topic of the interview seemed to be how beautiful Russian girls are – much more beautiful than the ones in London, he said.

Some choice quotes:

On his preconceptions about Russia: “That it is very, very cold. And also very beautiful girls, just fantastic! I set myself two goals: to check if it is really cold here and if the girls are beautiful here.”

On what he did with his free time in Ufa: “Played Playstation, talked on the phone with family and friends, talked – yes – with beautiful girls and drank vodka with them, haha.”

Frimpong also joked that he taught English to former Ufa team-mate Alexander Zinchenko (yes, the Man City Zinchenko) and that Zinchenko never paid him for it.

Basically, Frimpong is a lot of fun and a bit mad.