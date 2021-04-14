Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia brings out Marcelo Bielsa pale ale

Top marks to the Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia (LUSCOS for short, thankfully) for bringing out a tribute craft pale ale bearing the face of their manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The beer, called “Exactly What We Need” (if this is a Leeds or Bielsa reference, it has gone over my head), is made by Noisom Craft Beer, a Norwegian brewer based in the town of Fredrikstad.

I have to say, it looks delicious and I am gasping for a sip. Although it’s a shame they couldn’t squeeze imagery of his translator on there too.

If the Bielsa brew is a bit fruity for your taste, would sir or madam be interested in Noisom’s Pale Eddie Gray? …