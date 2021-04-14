Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia brings out Marcelo Bielsa pale ale

Ollie Irish

14th, April 2021

Top marks to the Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia (LUSCOS for short, thankfully) for bringing out a tribute craft pale ale bearing the face of their manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The beer, called “Exactly What We Need” (if this is a Leeds or Bielsa reference, it has gone over my head), is made by Noisom Craft Beer, a Norwegian brewer based in the town of Fredrikstad.

I have to say, it looks delicious and I am gasping for a sip. Although it’s a shame they couldn’t squeeze imagery of his translator on there too.

If the Bielsa brew is a bit fruity for your taste, would sir or madam be interested in Noisom’s Pale Eddie Gray? …

