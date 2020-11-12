Dua Lipa is playable in FIFA 21

Dua Lipa – she’s a pop star, right? (Yes, I’m old) – has been face-scanned into the latest FIFA 21 update. Nothing makes sense anymore. Why? Marketing, innit – so mugs like me will write about it, as if it has anything whatsoever to do with real football.

Lewis Hamilton has been added too, and a few other celebs including David Beckham (at least he was a footballer). Here’s the multiple F1 world champion wearing a Leicester City shirt (he’s from Stevenage):

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota is moaning about his stats not being updated since last season (yes, really), and real-life footballer Mason Greenwood looks like this in-game:

You can see where EA’s priorities lie.