Gareth Bale’s hair is magnificent and absurd

Who would have guessed that this…

… was hiding this:

Sensational! And what a way to get back at Zinedine Zidane. Like a lot of people, I can’t stop staring at these pictures. They have to be faked, right? Apparently not. Still, it’s almost impossible to believe that this is actually Bale’s hair, especially as I recall a rash of ‘Bale is going bald!’ stories coming out a couple of years ago.

Also, as Chris pointed out on our Twitter, Gareth has gone full-on Blanka (a character from the Street Fighter game series for those who don’t know):