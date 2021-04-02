Cristiano Ronaldo’s discarded armband sells for £50k at charity auction

The captain’s armband that Cristiano Ronaldo chucked to the ground at the end of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade last week has been sold in a charity auction for €64,000 (£54,000), according to the Serbian media.

Ronaldo stormed off the field after his injury-time finish crossed the goal-line but was wrongly disallowed. Had it stood, the goal would have been Portugal’s winner; the game finished 2-2.

As he was heading to the dressing room before the final whistle, Ronaldo angrily threw down his armband. After the match it was picked up by duty firefighter Djordje Vukicevic (pictured above) and passed on to a local humanitarian group.

The group then put the blue up for online bidding to raise money for the medical treatment of Gavrilo Djurdjevic, a six-month-old boy with spinal muscular atrophy. The identity of the winning bidder is unknown – I’d love to think Ronaldo bought it back.