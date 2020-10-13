Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has left the Portugal squad to self-isolate after he tested positive for Covid-19. He is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, the FPF stated.

Portugal play Sweden tomorrow in the Nations League and will have to make do without their superstar. He’s certainly the biggest name in football to have tested positive so far (sorry, Zlatan).

Hopefully it’s no biggie for Ron. You’d hope that one of the fittest elite athletes on the planet should be able to shrug this off fairly easily. The FPF statement would suggest that he’ll be over it in no time.

There were a lot of shots on social media of Ronaldo getting cosy with Kylian Mbappe during Portugal’s game against France on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if any of the other players in action that evening caught the virus.

UPDATE: The remaining players in Portugal’s squad have all tested negative.