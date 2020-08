Watch the video, then vote for your favourite…



Premier League Goal of the Season?

As a Spurs fan, my heart belongs to Son’s insane sprint against Burnley, but it’s hard to overlook Kevin De Bruyne’s twin bangers.

For me, Jeff:

1. KDB vs Newcastle (traction engine + bonus underside of the bar ping = winning formula)

2. Son vs Burnley (FIFA on easy mode)

3. KDB vs Norwich (he’s taking the piss)