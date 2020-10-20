Top 10 middle names in the Premier League

The Premier League has published the squad lists for the 2020/21 season, and players’ full names are listed. For example, I learned that Phil Foden’s middle name is Walter. Gareth Bale’s is Frank. Alas for Phil and Gareth, Walter and Frank are just not interesting enough to make our list of top 10 middle names in the top flight:

WENCESLAUS – Davy Pröpper (Brighton)

His other middle names are Petrus and Henri.

PORTEOUS – Jack Cork (Burnley)

This took me by surprise.

MATE – Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Mate.

Mate mate mate mate mate. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 2, 2011

HAPPY – Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

Delightful scenes in the Zouma family!

THOR – Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)

He should be playing for West Ham really.

ARMANI – Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham)

Suits you, sir.

HOARE – Luke Shaw (Man Utd)

Steady on.

NIKODEM – Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United)

A magnificent Polish name, to honour Jags’ heritage.

LEONARDUS – Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

An upgrade on plain old Leonard.