Mark Lawrenson finally predicts a Liverpool defeat

The last time Lawro predicted his former club Liverpool would lose a Premier League game was in May 2016 (against West Brom on the final day of the season). Since then, the Reds have played 159 games. To be fair to Lawrenson, they’ve only lost 16 of those. Still, anyone who follows his weekly predictions closely – as we used to – will be aware that he is the most pragmatic of men. For example, any time one of the top four clubs plays at home against a lesser club, it’s a 2-0 win without fail. Any time two of those big clubs play each other, it’s a 1-1 draw. Like clockwork.

But, this week, Lawro has finally, four-and-a-half years on, predicted that Liverpool will lose a game! The one Premier League fixture that could trigger such a maverick prediction is in itself easy to predict: Manchester City away.

Lawro, we can read you like a book. And not a very good book. Certainly not Bravo Two Zero by Andy McNab.