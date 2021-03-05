Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea – Tuchel gets the better of Klopp

A pinpoint Mason Mount finish lifted Chelsea into the Premier League’s top four and condemned Liverpool to a fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time in their history.

Mount’s goal, scored just before half-time, was decisive and came after team-mate Timo Werner saw his effort ruled out by VAR. Chelsea move above Everton into the Champions League places.

2 – Chelsea have conceded only two goals in 10 games in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel, the same return as they had after 10 games under José Mourinho – both managers' 10th game was a 1-0 win against Liverpool. Mastered. pic.twitter.com/Pv2khayfvk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021

Werner thought he had opened the scoring midway through the first-half, rounding Alisson to put the ball in the net, but VAR deemed the German offside by virtue of his outstretched arm. Mount’s low, curling strike was never in danger of being ruled out, though.

Liverpool, who substituted a visibly frustrated Mo Salah in the second half, struggled to create clear chances as Chelsea showed great defensive discipline. Centre-back Andreas Christensen was especially impressive and looks a new player under Tuchel, as does his defensive partner Antonio Rudiger.

Jurgen Klopp’s team did have one good shout for a penalty in the second half, when the ball struck N’Golo Kante’s hand in the Chelsea area, but VAR didn’t give it. Handball decisions are such a lottery this season. That said, the Reds didn’t deserve a point from this game.

“I am very, very happy with the performance,” Tuchel said afterwards. “It was clear we needed a complete performance in all aspects of the game. We did this, we were very brave with the ball and never lost intensity with the ball.

“We were always aggressive and very brave. This was the key. It was a top team performance and a deserved win.”

Man of the match: Mason Mount (Chelsea) – hey kids, remember when England boss Gareth Southgate was mocked for rating Mount? Maybe professional managers know a thing or two about the players they coach, eh.

Match highlights: