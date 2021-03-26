Leaked Liverpool kits for 2021/22 are a mixed bag

Liverpool’s new Nike kits for next season have supposedly been leaked.

Starting with the home shirt:

Verdict: A big fat meh. The barbed wire stripes add nothing whatsoever, and the salmon pink trim is a miss too. If the leak is real, this has to rank as one of the ugliest LFC home shirts in Premier League history.

The second and third kits:

Verdict: Again, the jagged stripes on the white one don’t make any sense, but otherwise it’s a lot better than the home shirt; the trim on the collar and sleeves looks smart. If worn with black shorts, it could look great, although perhaps a little too Man Utd for some Liverpool fans’ taste.

The yellow shirt is lovely, by far the best of the bunch – perhaps because Nike essentially had the least to do with it, in as much as it strongly resembles this classic Umbro effort worn by the likes of Kenny Dalglish in the early 1980s:

The vertical stripes worked then and they work now. If it ain’t broke etc. etc.