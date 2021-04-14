Champions League highlights: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (1-3 agg) – Reds go quietly without Anfield crowd

This was essentially a very good match of attack vs defence, with Liverpool doing everything they could to breach Real’s defence. Had there been a full house at Anfield, it might have been a different story. But Real managed the game brilliantly and deserved to go through to the semi-finals.

Liverpool didn’t play badly, but their finishing was woeful. On so many occasions a teasing cross drifted over a player’s head, or a Real defender blocked a shot.

“You always need the key moments,” Jurgen Klopp said after the match. “We didn’t lose the tie tonight, we lost in Madrid. It was uncomfortable for Madrid. We were good, aggressive, had chances.

“We didn’t score and then the experience of Real Madrid played the tie down. That is ourselves this year with the finishing.”

9 – This was Liverpool’s ninth two-legged knockout tie in the UEFA Champions League under Jürgen Klopp, and only the second time they have failed to win both home and away in the tie (also versus Atlético de Madrid in the Last 16 in 2019-20). Real. pic.twitter.com/7oR5lW4hWL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2021

Man of the match: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Match highlights: