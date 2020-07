This photo of Tony accompanies a very good interview in today’s Guardian. He is wearing the presidential chains of the Rugby Football League (the interview explains why), a role he hands over to Clare Balding on Wednesday, but the bling lends him a distinctly mayoral air. I see Tony 2.0 as the upbeat, progressive, can-do mayor of a small town on the French/Belgian border, which is specific but that’s the vibe I’m getting.