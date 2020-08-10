Shit Lookalikes: Roy Keane and Mel Gibson

Charming Australian actor/director Mel Gibson:

And charming Irish ex-pro/pundit Roy Keane:

“Aye, fight and you may die. Run, and you’ll live… at least a while. And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you be willin’ to trade all the days, from this day to that, for one chance, just one chance, to come back here and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they’ll never take… OUR SAIPAN!” – Roy Keane, 2002

Incidentally, happy birthday to Keane, who turns 49 today. May you never change, Roy.