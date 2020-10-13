Shit Lookalikes: George Graham and Colin Farrell’s Penguin

Ollie Irish

13th, October 2020

Villainous former Arsenal manager George Graham:

And Colin Farrell made up as the Penguin in the latest Batman movie:

P.S. They’ve done one hell of a job with Farrell’s make-up. You would never guess it was him.

