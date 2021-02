“Aw, Paaaaaaaaaaaaat, what have you done to me!?”

Joe Cole giving it some ‘East End market trader dressed up for a christening’ vibes on BT Sport today. Also shades of TOWIE’s Mark Wright in there. Laaaaverley.

Spotter’s badge (and photo credit): Benny Blanco on Twitter.

P.S. Joe Cole is a really good pundit, definitely above average. He mostly talks a lot of sense, or at least it seems like sense when you’re comparing him with the likes of Paul Merson and – God save us – Steve McManaman.