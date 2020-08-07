Top 10 ‘Sergio Ramos looks like’ tweets from the Etihad

Ollie Irish

7th, August 2020

It was immensely satisfying to watch Sergio Ramos sat powerless to help his Real Madrid team-mates at Man City tonight – City won 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate) but that scoreline flatters Real, who never laid a glove on Pep Guardiola’s side. And we did get to watch poor Sergio a lot, as every time something went wrong for La Liga champions, the TV director cut to him looking forlorn or lost or frustrated. A sweet, sweet sight.

I also enjoyed several tweets commenting on his appearance:

You get the idea. I don’t need to do all of the top ten. The general vibe is clear: Ramos will overcharge you wildly for something in East London, or he looks like he belongs in Peaky Blinders. Either way, he won’t be lifting the Champions League trophy this year. Hoorah!