Top 10 ‘Sergio Ramos looks like’ tweets from the Etihad

It was immensely satisfying to watch Sergio Ramos sat powerless to help his Real Madrid team-mates at Man City tonight – City won 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate) but that scoreline flatters Real, who never laid a glove on Pep Guardiola’s side. And we did get to watch poor Sergio a lot, as every time something went wrong for La Liga champions, the TV director cut to him looking forlorn or lost or frustrated. A sweet, sweet sight.

I also enjoyed several tweets commenting on his appearance:

Sergio Ramos looks like he’s just about to charge you 9 quid for a cappuccino and an artisan bagel in a Hackney coffee shop. pic.twitter.com/kIu8apvYS0 — Blue6oy (@blue6oy) August 7, 2020

Sergio Ramos looks like he makes one helluva old fashioned pic.twitter.com/aWCCwrIE9S — Clay Winstead (@ClayWinstead) August 7, 2020

Sergio Ramos looks like he’s going to plot with Thomas Shelby on how to get rid of Varane. pic.twitter.com/dIO3Fa01p4 — Chilling🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@jayajaks) August 7, 2020

@SergioRamos looks like he's gonna charge you 25 quid for 2 espresso martinis tonight pic.twitter.com/mqJiqxgtsq — Ciarán Brennan (@cicibrenbren00) August 7, 2020

Sergio Ramos looks like he’s watching Judd Trump make a break of 74 to inevitably clinch the fifth frame at the Crucible: pic.twitter.com/5bKon7xVJu — Ryan Hemmings (@RyanHemmings) August 7, 2020

Sergio Ramos looks like he’s about to overcharge me for a shite haircut. pic.twitter.com/DC3jKMLXNl — Tom (@TomFahy93) August 7, 2020

You get the idea. I don’t need to do all of the top ten. The general vibe is clear: Ramos will overcharge you wildly for something in East London, or he looks like he belongs in Peaky Blinders. Either way, he won’t be lifting the Champions League trophy this year. Hoorah!