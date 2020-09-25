Remember the name! Liam Delap (son of Rory)

Remember the name: Liam Delap

Born: 8 Feb. 2003

Nationality: English

Position: Forward

Club career: Manchester City (2019-)

After coming up through Derby County’s youth ranks, where he scored for fun, Liam Delap signed for Man City last year. He was one of the key players in the City Under-18 team that lifted both the Under-18 Premier League national title and the Under-18 Premier League Cup.

Delap, the son of long throw-in legend Rory, made his senior debut for City against Bournemouth in the League Cup last night. He scored a lovely debut goal too, and with his weaker foot:

After the match, which City won 2-1, Pep Guardiola praised his young striker:

He’s a different striker to what we have in terms of physicality. We see in training how good a finisher he is. Now he has to be calm and keep working. We are delighted with his performance – he played really well. The situation that we have right now is we have just 13 players available in the first team. We need players from the academy, not just in training sessions.

Guardiola also confirmed that Delap will stay with the first-team squad.

Bonus Delap fact: Liam’s mum Helen is on Twitter (as are Liam and Rory). Her handle is @bestdelap. Well played, Helen, well played.