Man City complain to Sky Sports after Roy Keane called Kyle Walker an ‘idiot’

Butter wouldn’t melt: Roy Keane remembers all the times he trolled Man City.

So, apparently Manchester City were not happy that Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane called their defender Kyle Walker an “idiot”, during City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool last week. The D***y M**l claims City contacted Sky to complain about Keane’s savagery. Judge for yourself if Keane was out of order:

Walker is a very good player but he does have brain freezes, both on the pitch and in his personal life. Keane is trading on his TV persona here, but he’s got a point. Although, would an idiot host a sex party during a global pandemic? I rest my case.