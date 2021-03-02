Highlights: Manchester City 4-1 Wolves – Pep’s juggernaut rolls on

Manchester City put a gloss on this scoreline with three late goals by Gabriel Jesus (two) and Riyad Mahrez but they were too strong for Wolves and deserved to win. The victory extends their remarkable winning sequence to 21 games in all competitions. City have also equalled Arsenal’s Premier League record of 19 games without trailing at any point.

The Premier League leaders had been pegged back by a Conor Coady equaliser after opening the scoring through Leander Dendoncker’s own goal at the Etihad Stadium, but they moved up a gear or two in the final quarter of the contest. Jesus fired home 10 minutes from time, the sublime Mahrez added another in the 90th minute before Jesus bagged his second with the final kick of the game.

19 – Man City haven’t trailed for a single minute in any of their last 19 Premier League games – equalling Arsenal’s competition record of 19 consecutive games without falling behind, set between December 1998-May 1999. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/qg4EvDyVC9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2021

“In winter time in England it’s hell [the schedule] and in that time we did something incredible,” Guardiola said afterwards. “It’s more than remarkable.

“The players have all my compliments but Liverpool have the crown. To win the Premier League we need those points.”

Talking of points, the result extends City’s lead at the top of the table to a virtually unassailable 15 points and prolongs their winning run, which is already a record for an English top-flight side. Unless Man Utd find a way to beat their high-flying neighbours in the Manchester derby on Sunday, the title race is surely over.

Man of the match: Riyad Mahrez (City).