Sergio Aguero to leave Man City after ten glorious years

Sergio Aguero will leave Man City this summer, the club has announced.

The 32-year-old striker’s contract expires at the end of the current season and he’s been informed it will not be renewed.

Aguero, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has scored a record 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club. He will be honoured with a statue at Etihad Stadium, alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated,” City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

“His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.”

Aguero posted the following farewell message on social media:

Wherever Aguero goes next… well, it doesn’t matter right now. He has cemented his legacy as a City legend and one of the greatest ever Premier League strikers. Well played, Kun, well played.