What Twitter says: Sergio Ageruo leaving Man City

The best tweets in reaction to the news that Sergio Aguero will leave Man City this summer, after a decade at the club (warning: may contain both Gallagher brothers):

93:20 – @aguerosergiokun has scored a club-record 181 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League, however only one of those was a winning goal in the 90th minute of a game (versus QPR in May 2012). Agüeroooo. pic.twitter.com/C7ggbWM77J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2021

What a life. What a hero.

Hasta Luego Kun Aguero

📷 @snappershaz pic.twitter.com/Ld2Nfw4r1f — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) March 30, 2021

To the 1 n only SERGIO AGUERO thankyou for all the good times you brought to our club you absolute LEGEND good luck in the future LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 29, 2021

Sergio Aguero has scored as many PL hat-tricks as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Dennis Bergkamp, Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klinsmann, Gianluca Vialli, Louis Saha, Gareth Bale, Roberto Firmino, Samuel Eto'o, Stan Collymore & Olivier Giroud combined — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 29, 2021

Bolton Wanderers fans when they realise they were the only side Sergio Aguero failed to score against in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/CjEF9Dw69a — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 29, 2021

You have given football fans in this country so much to remember: goals, guile and the greatest Premier League moment of them all. Well played and good wishes for whatever comes next. Gracias por todo. Espero que tengas mucha suerte. https://t.co/WDlViCB7Cu — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 29, 2021

Sergio Aguero’s departure is more than just the leaving of a legend. It’s the last of the 2012 team to go. From that famous team winning the title in the dying moments, securing Manchester City’s first ever title. #ManCity #MCFC — Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) March 29, 2021

Thank you to the best premier league import & scorer of the most iconic PL goal ever ‘The One & Only Sergio Aguero’ — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) March 29, 2021

So much to admire about Sergio Aguero at City.

Count myself fortunate & privileged to have been at Stadio San Paolo on the night that he broke Eric Brook’s Manchester City goalscoring record. I’d say it was a typical Aguero goal.

What’s a typical Aguero goal?

A brilliant finish. — Stuart James (@stujames75) March 29, 2021

Only one Kun!💙 Privileged to have watched this man play as much as I did. Good luck for your next chapter Serg, all round legend! #aguero pic.twitter.com/PTmSZcARTe — 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗠𝗰𝗖𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵𝘆 (@mccarthy_nic_) March 29, 2021

Sergio Aguero, at his peak, had six straight seasons of 28+ goals in all competitions. The previous player to do that in England was Jimmy Greaves. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) March 29, 2021