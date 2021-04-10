Premier League highlights: Man City 1-2 Leeds Utd – Dallas does it at the death

Leeds pulled off a shock 2-1 win away to champions-elect Man City, despite playing with ten men for 45 minutes.

Stuart Dallas was Leeds’ hero. The Northern Irishman scored both of his side’s goals, including the winner in the 91st minute.

The match had swung in City’s favour just before half-time, with Leeds already leading 1-0, when Liam Cooper was sent off for a foul on City striker Gabriel Jesus – VAR intervened here, as Cooper was initially just booked for the clumsy challenge.

Ferran Torres equalised in the 76th minute and you would have bet the farm on City going on to win the match, but Leeds held firm until Dallas snatched all three points.

City remain 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but this result will remind Pep Guardiola and co. that they can’t take anything for granted yet.

90 – Stuart Dallas is the first player to score a 90th minute winning goal against Man City at the Etihad since Robin van Persie for Man Utd in December 2012. Grab. pic.twitter.com/Isk03QZtaX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2021

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said afterwards: “The value of the victory increases because it was achieved in a game where we were dominated and demanded character, effort and personality.

“I think we have to link the victory to the spirit of the players. The spirit of all the players added together creates a uniform effort. It’s very difficult to win games like today. I think we deserved it but the fair thing would have been for City to win it because they had the dominance and the chances.”

Man of the match: Stuart Dallas (Leeds)

