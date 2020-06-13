Publisher Of 1970s Football Photos Wants To Hear From Manchester City and Manchester United Fans

Iain S. P. Reid’s brilliant photographs of football fans in Manchester circa 1977 were discovered after his death in 2000. Iain’s fabulous photographs of Manchester City and Manchester United supporters on match day were gathering dust in boxes unseen until his family discovered them. As Pies writer Martin Cloake, puts it, “They show us football culture, undiluted and unpackaged, observed for no other reason than to document the extraordinary quality of ordinary lives.”

A book is in the pipeline. It will feature the names and stories of people in Iain’s pictures. If you or someone you know is in Iain’s pictures of Manchester United and Manchester City fans, please let us know.