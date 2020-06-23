Scott McTominay signs long-term Man Utd deal

Some good news for Man Utd. Scott McTominay has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

McTominay is very popular with Man Utd fans because he’s a local, Academy lad made good, and since the days of the Nevilles, Scholes, Butt, Beckham and Giggs, there haven’t been too many of those who’ve cracked the first-team squad at Old Trafford. He’s also popular because he’s a player with a great work ethic. Think Darren Fletcher 2.0 (a bigger compliment than it might sound, as Fletcher excelled for United before ulverative colitis hindered his career) but taller and more powerful. Seriously, McTominay is ripped (see photo below – he’s the one on the left, tanktop screaming “Scott, I don’t fit you”).

Peak Fletcher had more box-to-box dynamism to his game, as well as more obvious leadership qualities, but at 23, McTominay is still learning. And if Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba get a double act going, McTominay might not need to rely on a more incisive passing game. He can break up play, something he is already very good at, and leave it to those two.