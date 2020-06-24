Man Utd make FIVE substitutions in one go to set new Premier League record

Lads, it’s Sheffield United

If you thought 2020 could not get any more weird, think again! With Manchester United leading 3-0 against Sheffield United at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the absolute piss by bringing on five (FIVE!) Man Utd subs at once, as allowed in the new rules.

This will make a brilliant football quiz question one day, so pay attention:

OFF: Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial (collective value: around £250m?)

ON: Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Andreas Pereira (collective value: significantly less than £250m)