Video: Harry Maguire tells Luke Shaw to ‘f**king switch on’

Just a clip of Harry Maguire telling Man Utd team-mate Luke Shaw to “fucking switch on!” after the latter, er, switched off against Sheffield United on Wednesday evening. Sheffield-born Maguire is a Blade through and through, so you can bet he was switched on from the first whistle as he took on his former club. Shaw, on the other hand… well, let’s just say concentration isn’t his strong suit.

Other stuff Maguire might say to his team-mates:

“Get fucking rid!”

“Away!”

“Hoof it!”

Playing in front of no supporters really does bring out the Sunday league in a pro.