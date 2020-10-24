Donny van de Beek’s face sums up the woefulness of Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea

This was exactly the face I was making as I watched Man Utd and Chelsea slide around in the pissing rain at Old Trafford in front of no fans for a point apiece. Boy, it was turgid, and a terrible advert for Premier League football during a pandemic. An indication of how bad it was: both ‘Fat Frank’ and ‘Ole Out’ are trending on Twitter, as fans reach the inevitable conclusion that neither manager really knows what to do with the riches they have at their disposal.

There were positives for Chelsea, if not United; Thiago Silva and Edourard Mendy were excellent for the visitors, who picked up a second clean sheet in a row.

Elsewhere, winners were in short supply. VAR/the officials fucked up again. Look at a still of Harry Maguire’s chokehold on Cesar Azpilicueta – in United’s penalty area! – and tell me it’s not a penalty.

I mean, come on lads, it’s not hard to make that call.

To cut to the headline though, what is the story on Donny van de Beek? United pay £40m for this exciting young Ajax midfielder and then leave him in the stands, wrapped in a padded jacket.

I’m confused because VDB has looked good when he’s been allowed to come on. I mean, I know Fred and Bruno Fernandes are both playing well at the moment, but to start Scott McTominay ahead of the Dutchman – as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did today – is a highly questionable selection. Let Fred sit in behind Bruno and Van de Beek, maybe? Much more dynamic.

What has Van de Beek ever done to Solskjaer? I’d love to know. Oh, and another knee in the bollocks for poor Donny – Ajax won 13-0 today.