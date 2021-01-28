Highlights: Man Utd 1-2 Sheffield Utd – the Premier League shock of the season

Sheffield United players celebrate at Old Trafford

A glitch in the Matrix must have caused the wrong United to win, because no one who has watched these two teams this year would have given the Blades a prayer before kick-off. Credit to Chris Wilder’s team, though. They thwarted Man Utd, who suffered a first league defeat in 13 matches, with a stout defensive display, epitomised by their veteran centre-back Phil Jagielka.

Phil Jagielka. That's it. That's the tweet. — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 27, 2021

Sheffield Utd sub Oliver Burke scored the 74th-minute winner after a Harry Maguire header cancelled out Kean Bryan’s first-half opener. It was the Yorkshire club’s second league win of the season and gives them a sliver of hope of putting up a fight against relegation.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “We had all the possession but conceded two bad goals. We didn’t create enough. There was no magic, no space to run into. They defended well, fair play to them. We didn’t have the right ideas or solutions.”

Solskjaer might today be regretting his team selection. He rested Fred and Scott McTominay from midfield, replacing them with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba. As you might expect, the latter pairing lacked intensity and energy.

Match-winner Burke was delighted to see his team win at Old Trafford for the first time since 1973. He said: “Amazing result, really was a must-win for us and I’m chuffed for the boys, they put in a great shift. Amazing feeling and amazing for me to get the goal, I am buzzing for the boys and hopefully we can take that into our next games.”

Man of the match: Phil Jagielka (Sheffield Utd)

