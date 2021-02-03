Highlights: Man Utd 9-0 Southampton – United crush nine-man Saints

Something something to lose 9-0 once is misfortune, to do it twice is careless…

Manchester United crushed nine-man Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday evening at Old Trafford. The scoreline tied the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League match – which also saw the Saints lose 9-0, at home to Leicester in 2019.

Southampton had 19-year-old Swiss midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz sent off after 82 seconds for an idiotic tackle on Scott McTominay – given that Jankewitz’s agent has been mouthing off lately, don’t be surprised if that was the teenager’s last action in a Saints shirt. The visitors were trailing 6-0 late in the game when defender Jan Bednarek also saw red, for a foul on sub Anthony Martial in the penalty area.

United piled on the misery, scoring three more very late goals to match the club’s biggest win in the Premier League (they beat Ipswich 9-0 in 1995).

The full list of goalscorers (deep breath): Wan-Bissaka (18mins), Rashford (25), Bednarek (34 og), Cavani (39), Martial (69, 90), McTominay (71), Bruno Fernandes (87 pen), James (90+3).

9-0 – This is only the third ever a side has won a Premier League game by 9+ goals; 1995 Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town

2019 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

2021 Manchester United 9-0 Southampton Repeats. pic.twitter.com/0vCtj6IBKr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2021

“What can I say? It is horrible,” Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said afterwards. “But we stood up after the first 9-0 and we have to do that again.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not about to feel sorry for the Saints. He said: “You have to take your chances in tight or open games – you never know what might be the deciding factor. We know, better than anyone, what goal difference can do to you because we have lost the league on goal difference.”

The result puts Man Utd level on points with Man City at the top of the league, although City have a couple of games in hand.

Man of the match: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), with an honourable mention for Luke Shaw, who might be the most improved player in the league. Oh, and five stars for the theatrical performance from referee Mike Dean. A command performance once again from the most vainglorious official in England – by the way, Southampton have requested Dean does not ref them again in the near future.

Match highlights: