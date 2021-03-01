Highlights: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United – Another bloodless stalemate

Despite a promising first 15 minutes, you’d best file this one under ‘Another 90 minutes of your life you won’t get back’ and forget it ever happened.

Although Man Utd have lost just one match in their last 20 Premier League games, they have also failed to score a single goal in their last six league meetings with the rest of the so-called ‘big six’ (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs), a damning stat that backs up claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not quite the manager to lead them to a league title.

The only real talking point of the game was a United penalty shout when Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle the ball inside his own box (see photo above), but VAR ruled in the home side’s favour, much to Solskjaer’s chagrin.

“It was a penalty, 100% nailed on,” Solskjaer said. “If that’s a natural position for a hand to be in when the ball comes in then I must be blind.”

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel saw things differently of course. The German said: “From my point of view it was totally clear that a man in red touched it. When I saw it on the iPad I could not understand what was going on as it was only the man with the red shirt who touched it. I did not understand what the check was for.”

Anyway, a point each suits Man City more than anyone. City’s lead over second-placed United is now 12 points, and winning the title is surely a formality for Pep Guardiola’s relentless team.

Man of the match: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).

Match highlights: