‘I always get fed’: Solskjaer’s son sides with father in Mourinho spat

Noah Solskjaer, Ole’s 20-year-old son – baby faces run in the family, clearly

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s son Noah has waded in, keys in hand, to back his old man in his spat with Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho; the Man Utd boss said he would not feed his son if he simulated an injury.

The row erupted following United’s 3-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday when OGS criticised the Spurs forward Son Heung-min for overreacting to a blow to the face.

United had a goal disallowed after Son appeared to be struck by Scott McTominay in the build-up, with Solskjaer cheekily saying afterwards that if his son, who plays for Kristiansund in his native Norway, went down the way Son did he would not feed him.

That prompted a juvenile response from Mourinho, who said Son’s dad was a better father than Solskjær, but Noah came to his father’s defence in Tidens Krav, a local newspaper in Kristiansund.

“I always get fed, I can assure you of that,” the 20-year-old midfielder told the paper with a smile, adding that his Norwegian teammates had teased him over the incident when he arrived for training on Monday, asking if he had had breakfast.

“I have never lain down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost.”

Yep, Noah, you know how Jose operates – if he can’t finger you in the eye, he’ll needle you with words.

This toxic pettiness is what Mourinho is reducing Spurs to. I can’t wait for his dismal regime to be over.