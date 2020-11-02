Mick McCarthy is the new manager of APOEL – of course he is

BASTARD

Silver fox Mick bastard McCarthy is back! He is the new bastard manager of APOEL in bastard Nicosia. And going by the image they used to announce him, McCarthy could get extra work as a Ted Danson lookalike, or a mafia lawyer in a TV movie.

It’s a leftfield appointment but good luck to the big man. I’m sure Cyprus is lovely this time of year. Winter sunshine and a regular salary beats sitting in front of the telly with the central heating on. But what odds will you give me on Mick making it to the end of his 18-month contract?

Classic shit lookalikes: Mick McCarthy and a tree