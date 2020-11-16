Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds set to buy Wrexham FC

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are set to become the new owners of Wrexham (fan-owned since 2011) after a whopping 98% of fans voted in support of their proposed takeover. Nothing to see here, it’s 2020 after all.

Subject to confirmation by the FA, the Welsh club will be soon owned by the stars of Deadpool and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Reynolds said: “We want to have a pint with the fans. You’ll be fed up of us! We want to be great ambassadors for the club, to introduce the club to the world and be a global force.”

Wrexham, a global force. I’ve seen it all now. Good luck to them.