Concacaf Champions League match features one of the most brutal tackles you’ll ever see

Ragdoll physics, but for real:

What just happened: Deportivo Saprissa’s Ricardo Blanco banished Philadephia Union’s Kai Wagner to the Shadow Realm with an absolute beast of a challenge. The referee showed Blanco the yellow card, which is hilarious as this was the straightest straight red you could ever see.

There followed a lengthy bout of handbags, whilst poor Wagner lay on the ground, receiving no care or attention from anyone. Happily, he wasn’t injured. Also, someone needs to tell the ref to go easy with the whistle.

Welcome to Concacaf, Philly (this was the MLS side’s debut in the competition). On the plus side, Union won the first leg of the tie 1-0.