Who gets your vote for Premier League Player of the Season?



Who should win PFA Player of the Season?

The nominations are in for the Premier League’s Player of the Season. It’s a solid list, although Virgil van Dijk should feel hard done by.

So, seven players. Choose one.

Not to try to influence your thinking in any way, but my vote goes to Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, because his campaign redefined how we think about a single position, and I don’t think the same is true of the other nominees. In terms of who I think will get it, I think it’s between De Bruyne and Henderson, clearly.