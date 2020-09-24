Who Ate All The Pies
Home
Search
Photos
Retro
Top 10s & lists
Transfers & Rumours
Videos
FAIL
Funnies
Kits & fashion
Lookalikes
Videos
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Barcelona
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Blackpool
Bolton Wanderers
Bournemouth
Burnley
Cardiff City
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Derby County
Everton
Fulham
Hull City
Leicester City
Liverpool
Man City
Man Utd
Newcastle Utd
Norwich City
Nottingham Forest
Portsmouth
Reading
Real Madrid
Southampton
Stoke City
Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
West Bromwich Albion
West Ham Utd
Wigan Athletic
Wolves
QPR
Teams
Menu
Online Panini Pack of the Week – Sept 21-25
Ollie Irish
24th, September 2020
This week’s delights…