Ding dong, Premier League PPV is dead

From The Guardian today:

The Premier League is expected to abandon the practice of showing matches on pay-per-view, after clubs finally acknowledged their almost universal unpopularity.

A widespread backlash against pay-per-view saw supporter groups raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity rather than pay the £14.95 the league had asked fans to hand over to watch their clubs on TV.

Although the switch is not confirmed, with clubs still to rubber-stamp the change and get the buy-in of broadcasters, the clear expectation is that PPV will be dropped, with new plans put in place until the end of the year at the earliest.